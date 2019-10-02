Environment event in Rathcabbin this weekend

An environmental event to mark the Season of Creation will take place in Rathcabbin Hall on Sunday, October 6 between 12.30 and 4.30pm. It will be a very practical event, focusing on how we can Save the Earth by introducing changes to our everyday living habits, a priority surely considering all we are hearing about climate change. Come along anytime during the afternoon. Activities for children (related to care of the environment) will be organised. Refreshments will be served. Think – ‘’If many little people in many little places do many little deeds, they can change the face of the Earth.’’ (African Proverb)