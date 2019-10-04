Two Tipperary bars reach finals of Irish Pub Awards 2019

Tim’s Bar in Clonmel will join Noel Ryan’s Pub in Thurles in going forward to represent Tipperary after winning regional awards in the Irish Pub Awards 2019.

Tim’s Bar was selected as the best newcomer sponsored by Edward Dillon in the South Eastern Region while Noel Ryan’s has been acknowledged for its outstanding customer service sponsored by Irish distillers Pernod Ricard.

The final will take place in the RDS Concert Hall, Dublin on November 20 next when regional and overall winners will be announced.

All judging for the regional winners of the 2019 awards has now been completed and winners of all categories will be announced over the coming weeks.

All 63 regional winners will be showcased as best in class in their region and will receive a prize package of management training to help them progress their business further.

The Irish Pub Awards have enjoyed substantial growth each year. President of VFI, Padraig McGann says: “The Irish Pub Awards have helped raise the profile of the Irish Pubs as a place to visit; enjoy good food and ‘craic’ with music and as a gathering place for locals and tourists alike”.

Chair of the LVA, Ronan Lynch added: “The collaboration between the LVA and VFI means that the Irish Pubs Awards are the pre-eminent pub awards in the country. They celebrate the very best pubs from all over Ireland and highlight the role these outstanding pubs play in the business and social lives of the communities they serve.”

The Irish Pub Awards, jointly presented by Licenced Vintners Association and Vintners Federation Ireland, are acknowledged as the definitive industry standard and have gained recognition throughout the trade as a credible and comprehensive assessment of the best in Irish pubs.