Great night promised in Upperchurch for presentation to Suirhaven

Photo shows 83 years young great-grandmother Chrissie O'Meara and her friend Josie Maher on the highest hill on Inishbofin while taking part on an island trek for charity which was part of the 21st Annual Autumn Charity Challenge. As a result of their fund-raising efforts, Chrissie and Josie will present €1,500 to Suirhaven at a function in Paddy Kinnanes of Upperchurch on October 31. The event will also see a further €5.500 presented to various other charities, which was raised by members of the Mid-Tipp Hillwalkers club. The final event of the evening will be the launch of John G O’Dwyer’s latest book titled “Wild Stories from the Irish Uplands” which is published by Dublin publishers, Currach Books. All welcome to come along - evening commences at 8pm