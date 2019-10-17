Aldi’s Tipperary suppliers shine at the Blas Na hÉireann Irish Food Awards

Aldi Ireland would like to congratulate ABP Cahir, Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers and Ribworld, which together won seven prestigious titles at the 2019 Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards in Dingle, Co. Kerry.

ABP Cahir won big at the awards, taking home two gold medals for its Aldi Specially Selected Irish Black Angus Fillet Steak and Aldi Specially Selected Dry Aged Black Angus Ribsteak Burger with Streaky Bacon and Cashel Blue Cheese, two silver medals for its Aldi Exquisite Irish Black Angus Fillet Barrel and Aldi Specially Selected Dry Aged Black Angus Ribsteak Burger with Beechwood Bacon and Cheddar Cheese, and one bronze medal for its Aldi Specially Selected Tipperary Dry Aged Irish Black Angus Rib Eye Steak.

Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers also won a silver medal for its Aldi Specially Selected Cashel Blue, while Fethard based supplier Ribworld won a bronze medal for its Aldi Slow Cooked Salt and Chili Ribs.

Welcoming the award wins, Aldi Ireland’s Group Buying Director, John Curtin said: “These awards recognise the outstanding quality of the many Irish food and drink producers that supply our stores.”

The largest competition for quality food and drinks in Ireland, the Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards are recognised as an industry gold standard. Judged purely on taste, over 2,500 products in 100 different food and drinks categories are blind tasted by a panel of expert chefs, restaurateurs, academics and journalists to compete for the coveted mark of Irish quality.