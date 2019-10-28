Mo Chara: A Happy Halloween for your Pets



Halloween is an exciting time for kids and adults alike, it can, however, prove to be a very stressful and dangerous time for our pets.



The noise from fireworks can terrify even the calmest pets and often pets’ sensitive ears can pick up the thunder of a far-away display even when we don’t hear a thing. We recommend keeping your cats and dogs indoors as much as possible for a few days before and after Halloween as the noise can scare pets into fleeing. Make sure that your boundaries and gates are secure to keep them safe when out for toileting and exercise. If you hear fireworks, place your pet in a calm part of the home with a radio or television on to muffle the noise. In extreme cases, seek advice from your vet or local pet shop, as there are a variety of options that can help to ease pets through this difficult time of year. Don’t forget, pets housed outdoors, such as Rabbits, should have their hutches moved into a shed or garage or covered with a heavy blanket to protect them from the bright lights and noise of fireworks (and excited kids!).

Please don’t allow your pets anywhere near candles or bonfires. Even Jack'O'Lanterns are a burn risk as many pets will investigate a tasty-smelling pumpkin!

Don't bring your dog trick-or-treating and don't let them greet trick-or-treaters at your home. Costumes can be very frightening to dogs and in some cases can provoke an aggressive reaction in an otherwise steadfast dog. It is also important to keep them away from the many kinds of human treats which might cause them to become quite ill if eaten – chocolate, sweets, artificial sweeteners and nuts all pose dangers to pets.

Make sure your cats or dogs are microchipped and wearing a collar with ID – should they manage to run off, an ID tag or chip will offer the chance for you to be swiftly re-united. Being prepared means that you and your pets can have a happy and safe Halloween!

Lady Luck’s feline friends



Sleek, glossy and beautiful – a black cat makes almost as wonderful an ornament as they do a loving pet! Black cats have deep roots in mythology all around the world. They have been tangled with Lady Luck for millennia – beginning perhaps with the Ancient Egyptians who worshipped all cats as symbols of the Goddess Bastet. Bastet, the deity of Protection, was depicted most often as a black cat.

In Ireland, a black cat crossing your path is a sure sign of good luck to come but for Germans, to bring good tidings the cat must cross from left to right! For most fishermen (and indeed, almost the entire Japanese people) simply owning a black cat is thought to bring good luck.

The only time when owning a black cat was not likely to have positive consequences was during the Middle Ages – particularly if you happened to be a woman. During this period, black cats gained their fearsome reputation as Witches’ familiars. It was thought that the cats acted as servants and companions as well as helping their witch to channel demonic powers! I've had black cats all of my life however, and the only feat of magic I've seen them perform is to make the contents of their food bowl disappear in the blink of an eye!



For more information about adopting a dog or cat from us at Mo Chara Animal Rescue, please email mocharaanimalrescue@live.ie, call Nikki on 087-2577182 or Carita on 087-6576022, or find us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/mocharaanimalrescue).

