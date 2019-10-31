FOOD
Gingergirl: Pumpkin is not just for Halloween!
Pumpkin flesh can be used to make falafels, soup and cakes
Pumpkin is delicious in soups, curries, cakes, pickles and it’s particularly delicious in these Falafels…
Pumpkin Falafels
Serves 4
1kg of pumpkin (or butternut squash) peeled, deseeded and cut into wedges
400g can of chickpeas, drained, rinsed and dried on kitchen paper
1 garlic clove, chopped
½ teaspoon of chilli flakes
1 teaspoon of ground cumin
A small bunch of parsley, roughly chopped
1 handful of breadcrumbs
For the salad:
2 carrots, coarsely grated
½ small red onion, finely sliced
100g of feta cheese, crumbled
4 pitta breads to serve
* Preheat the oven to 180ºc. Place the pumpkin wedges on a baking tray and roast for twenty-five minutes or until soft and slightly golden. Meanwhile, tip the chickpeas, garlic, chilli flakes, cumin and half of the parsley into a food processor, and process until the chickpeas are chopped but not smooth.
* Allow the pumpkin to cool slightly, then add to the chickpea mix with some seasoning and the breadcrumbs. Give everything a good stir, then shape into twelve little patties with your hands. Put the falafels on a plate and chill for at least ten minutes – you can chill overnight if this suits better.
* Meanwhile, mix the remaining parsley with the grated carrot, onion and feta cheese, then set aside.
* Heat the grill to medium, then cook the falafels on a baking tray for three to five minutes on each side until golden. Split the pitta breads lengthways and fill with the warm falafels and some of the feta salad.
