Gingergirl: Pumpkin is not just for Halloween!

Pumpkin is delicious in soups, curries, cakes, pickles and it’s particularly delicious in these Falafels…

Pumpkin Falafels

Serves 4

1kg of pumpkin (or butternut squash) peeled, deseeded and cut into wedges

400g can of chickpeas, drained, rinsed and dried on kitchen paper

1 garlic clove, chopped

½ teaspoon of chilli flakes

1 teaspoon of ground cumin

A small bunch of parsley, roughly chopped

1 handful of breadcrumbs

For the salad:

2 carrots, coarsely grated

½ small red onion, finely sliced

100g of feta cheese, crumbled

4 pitta breads to serve

* Preheat the oven to 180ºc. Place the pumpkin wedges on a baking tray and roast for twenty-five minutes or until soft and slightly golden. Meanwhile, tip the chickpeas, garlic, chilli flakes, cumin and half of the parsley into a food processor, and process until the chickpeas are chopped but not smooth.

* Allow the pumpkin to cool slightly, then add to the chickpea mix with some seasoning and the breadcrumbs. Give everything a good stir, then shape into twelve little patties with your hands. Put the falafels on a plate and chill for at least ten minutes – you can chill overnight if this suits better.

* Meanwhile, mix the remaining parsley with the grated carrot, onion and feta cheese, then set aside.

* Heat the grill to medium, then cook the falafels on a baking tray for three to five minutes on each side until golden. Split the pitta breads lengthways and fill with the warm falafels and some of the feta salad.