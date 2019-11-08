Mo Chara: Annual shoebox appeal

We know its just a little early to be mentioning the “C” word but we already have all our events planned for December and that includes our open day at the kennels for our Christmas Shoebox Appeal. Following the amazing success of the last two years, our shoebox appeal is back! Last year you all donated enough treats to last the rescue dogs over 6 months and enough fresh toys to last almost the full year - that is A LOT of joy to give! Why not join us for a hefty dose of Christmas Cheer on Sunday December 15 to give the dogs their goodies in person. We will be having some tea, coffee and cakes for visitors on the day, some festive raffles and most importantly the opportunity to meet all the dogs still waiting to find their new homes before Christmas.

We're often asked what are the best things to put in the shoe boxes or what would the dogs like best. We are always extremely grateful for donations of packets of treats, tinned/wet food, small dog collars, medium dog collars, Kong or other strong toys, dog leads and shampoo which are some of the most useful items here at the rescue. Don't forget the cats love Christmas too, and they especially love some tinned cat food, treats and toys!

We will have some drop off points across Tipperary that can take in any boxes for people not in the Thurles area or for those who won’t make it out to our kennels on the open day. If your business would like to act as a drop off point in the Cashel, Clonmel, Nenagh or Templemore areas please send us a message on Facebook and we can add your business to our list. Our current drop off points are at our charity shop in Thurles at Knox Hall, The Gift Rooms at Thurles Shopping Centre, Re:charge Cartridges on Friar Street, Thurles, Tara’s Professional Dog Grooming in Killenaule, our vets O’Connor Julian Veterinary in Cashel and of course our charity shop on Main Street, Cashel. We hope to have more added in the following weeks.

We will also be holding a festive coffee morning at Knox Hall on Friday December 6, 10am to 4pm, where we will be selling our 2020 calendars which feature 13 of our very own rescue dogs. This will be the first time we have ever had our very own exclusive calendars and we can’t wait to get them launched! Calendars will also be available to purchase online and from the drop-off locations listed above!

For more information about adopting from us at Mo Chara Animal Rescue, our Calendars or our Shoebox appeal, please email: mocharaanimalrescue@live.ie, call Nikki on 087-2577182 or Carita on 087-6576022, or find us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/mocharaanimalrescue).