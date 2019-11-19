Meet the Spec-tacular Team at Specsavers Thurles

THE dedicated team at Specsavers Thurles has served the local community with essential eye and ear care for the past year.

Since opening last year, the store has been an integral part of Thurles’ business community and has strived to provide the best level of service.

Specsavers Thurles has received a Platinum Employer Award for its outstanding management standards and staff development, after being externally assessed on five key areas of people management standards, including talent management, employee communications and staff development.

The store has two optical testing rooms, with one operating as a dual-purpose room for hearing.

Starting as a team of nine, Specsavers Thurles now comprises of 11 staff, including three optometrists and one audiologist.

Specsavers Thurles value their talented team where staff training and customer service is at the centre of everything they do.