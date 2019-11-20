Award winning Tipperary food producers to feature at Gifted Cork

Two award winning Tipperary food-based artisan makers will be in the spotlight at Gifted Craft and Design Fair Cork at City Hall Cork from November 29 to December 1.

Florrie Purcell’s Nenagh based artisan food business, The Scullery, produces handmade and gluten-free artisan foods without preservatives or colourings, but with “lots of love and a contemporary twist.”

Florrie makes relishes, pickles, sauces, Christmas puddings and cakes and has grown her market from a realisation at the outset that people care deeply about the origins of their food.

The Scullery use neither MSG nor GM ingredients and has grown to include multi-national corporate customers including Lidl’s Deluxe range and Guinness, which export their creations to the US, Germany and the UK.

“A lot of my recipes have come from my mother and grandmother, so they mean a lot to me,” said Florrie.

“The Scullery was established in 2004, but once I could walk and talk I was hanging out of my mother’s apron strings.”

Formerly known as the City Hall Crafts Fair, Gifted Cork is the traditional start to the Christmas shopping season and is home to over 100 stands packed with original gifts from food to fashion, jewellery and beyond.

Gifted Cork will also be one the last chances of the year to purchase Galtee Honey Farm’s renowned raw honeycombs, as well their honey and candles.

The award winning Raheenroe, Burncourt based honey farm provide an exchange where environmentally conscious companies can sponsor a hive in return for the honey produced.

Founded in 1970 by Micheál Mac Giolla Coda, and now run by daughter Aoife, Galtee Honey Farm are the largest breeders of the native black bee and certified beemasters and beekeeping lecturers, happily passing on their knowledge to small tours and beekeeping experiences.

“All pure Irish honey is special. Not much honey is produced in Ireland due to the wet climate. Our honey is raw and unpasteurised. Many imported and supermarket honeys are pasteurised, and this process destroys valuable enzymes and deteriorates the honey,” said Aoife.

Gifted Cork also features The Spectacular Christmas Food Emporium with over 25 local artisan food producers, tempting visitors with the best of the season’s fare.

“There will be a huge concentration on sustainable gifts at Gifted Cork, with some of Ireland’s most original sustainable fashion, beauty and homeware brands,” said organiser Patrick O’Sullivan.

Gifted Craft and Design Fair Cork and Art Source Cork take place at the City Hall Cork from November 29 to December 1. Full details available at giftedcork.ie