Sparkling night at the Horse & Jockey with Helen Murphy, the Daily Diva Diary

The Sparkle event at the Horse & Jockey Hotel was a great success recently with the well known blogger Helen Murphy who is known as Daily Diva Dairy to her followers on social media sharing with us her fashion and beauty tips for the upcoming festive season. Great tips from our Elemis and VOYA representatives on just what kind of beauty rituals should be adhered to when we are creating that fresh face for the party season. We had the wonderful Mandy Gabriel who talked us through her breast cancer diagnosis and her ongoing recovery. Praise was felt around the room for her bravery on discussing the topics and making us all more aware of techniques to use and most importantly to talk about it. Mandy’s social media page mywonkyboob.com follows her story. The proceeds of the evening went to the Irish Cancer Society and Breast Cancer Awareness.

Helen was judge on the evening for The Best Dressed Lady and it went to the lovely Claire Donnelly who amongst all the people in attendance looked wonderful.

Prosecco was flowing and there was a genuine warmth and sparkle at the Horse & Jockey Hotel which made everyone remark and compliment the evening and most importantly each other. And while the chats took place the evening closed with tea, coffee and festive cakes. The evening was a great success.