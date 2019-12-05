200 young people from Tipperary learn Circus!

During the week of November 4-8 over 230 young people took part in circus activities as part of the Irish Youth Circus Gathering hosted by Cloughjordan Circus Club.

Schools and youth projects from all over Tipperary were provided with transport to attend workshops in St Kierans Hall and try out a broad range of circus skills facillitated by Circus Trainers from the Circus Club. Participants got a taste of unicycle, hat manipulation, hula hooping, juggling and pyramid building in fun and energetic circus sessions running throughout the week. Participating groups included the two local Cloughjordan National Schools, Kilruane NS and Gaelscoil Aonach Urmhumhan as well as TY’s from Borrisokane Community College and St Josephs, Borrisoleigh. Youth Groups who attended included Cloughjordan GFS and Youth Work Ireland groups from Littleton, Thurles and Templemore!

Cloughjordan Circus Club Director, Joanna Williams said “The whole week was a great success, we were delighted that so many young people from the Tipperary area were able to experience a first taste of circus, some of them loved it so much they have signed up for our weekly sessions on Mondays”

The Outreach Programme that allowed so many young people to have a first taste of circus was made possible with funding from Creative Ireland and Tipperary Arts Office.