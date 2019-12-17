Young people from Tipperary attend NYCI Youth Summit on ‘Climate Revolution’

Ireland must do better in its attempts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and young activists have a vital role in making this happen. That’s according to young people attending the ‘Climate Revolution’ Youth Summit in the RDS in Dublin recently. Over 400 young people from around Ireland met to share their ideas and be inspired by learning what other youth activists from Cork to Kenya have been involved in.

Organised by Concern Worldwide and the National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI), with the supported of Irish Aid, the annual summit aims to inspire action on climate change and the SDGs, while keeping young people centre stage. The event takes place as part of NYCI One World Week 2019, a nationwide week of youth-led action on local and global issues which has taken place each year for the past 20 years.



Summit showcases inspiring youth activists

This year’s summit featured music, drama, dance and talks from a broad range of young people who have taken climate action including popular podcasters the ‘Climate Queens’ as well as Ireland’s Youth Delegates to the United Nations and representatives from Macra na Feirme.



"Do We Dare?" youth songs a ‘provocation and a call to action’

The central performance of the day was "Do We Dare?" a song cycle commissioned specially for the Youth Summit, created and performed by Freshly Ground Theatre Company, a young ensemble based in Tallaght. Jenny MacDonald said: “The songs explore our thoughts and feelings about the ways things are and our hopes and dreams for how we might move forward. The songs are a provocation, a consideration and a call to action. Everyone was involved!”



Speaking at the event, Valerie Duffy of the NYCI said: “Events like today really help raise awareness about the UN agreement in September 2015 where 193 world leaders committed to 17 Sustainable Development Goals aiming to end extreme poverty; fight inequality and injustice, and fix climate change by 2030. To achieve these Goals, young people must be at the centre of actions and activism to bring about transformative change if the world is to meet current and future needs for people and planet. That’s why we’re here today calling for a climate revolution!”

Michael Doorly of Concern added: “We need action now. And fast. Today has inspired further action by young people at local, national, and global levels. We’re in year four of a 15 year marathon: if we are to achieve the global goals then all of us will have to play our part…but it will be up to today’s youth to finish the job.”

The event takes place as part of celebrations of NYCI One World Week 2019. One World Week is a nationwide week of youth-led awareness raising, education and action on local and global justice issues which has taken place each year for the past 20 years. This year One World Week activities are taking place from took place from December 1 – 8 and focuses on the theme of Climate Action and the Sustainable Development Goals. More information on youth.ie/oneworldweek