Get Glam with Gret: Great style from Daverns Cashel

Hello readers! Just one week to go to the big day and we'll be tucking into the Christmas dinner with family and friends around us, no better feeling for the special day!

For most of us, we love to get dressed up on Christmas Day whether to head to Mass or go visiting we are all on the lookout for that perfect Christmas Day outfit! I’ve gone for some casual looks to keep your days super cosy and classic! Here’s a few styles all from Daverns Cashel.

Outfit 1 - A mix of Armani for someone looking to splurge with this soft green teddy coat. This coat is on the expensive side but a huge investment for someone special or to treat yourself! Keeping it simple with chic black trousers from Ted Baker collection and adding a soft knit to give it an extra luxurious feeling! This will bring you from visiting friends to eating out in style and comfort.

Outfit 2 - Another simple but elegant look with classic lines and clean cuts from Ted Baker make this outfit chic and effortless! Tailored trousers from their range are such an investment but comfortable and stylish you’ll have these not only for Christmas Day but many an event to come. The rust tone in the coat is stunning and it’s also the perfect fit.

Outfit 3 - For those that might like to get more dressed up a little bit more for Christmas Day this stunning red and black print shift dress with faux leather trim could be the perfect style to chose! Heading out with sandals or a cute ankle boot with tights will make this outfit effortless!

Whatever you wear over Christmas enjoy every moment that comes around. For each Christmas something can be different.

Lots of love, Gretta Xxx