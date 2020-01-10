Win with Bellamianta, RTE's Dancing with the Stars and TipperaryLive!

Bellamianta Luxury Tan are thrilled to announce they are once again the official tan partner of RTE’s Dancing with the Stars Ireland 2020. Over the 12 weeks, Ireland’s number 1 luxury tanning brand will go through 30 liters of spray tan, 144 bottles of their Flawless Filter Body Makeup and 144 bottles of Triple Action Glycolic Body Scrub, to prep the skin ahead of the next tan application, on this season’s presenters and celebrity line-up; presenter Brian Dowling, TV presenter and former model Glenda Gilson, RTE 2FM presenter Lottie Ryan, former Miss Universe Ireland Grainne Gallanagh, Star of Love Island 2019 Yewande Biala, B*Witched singer Sinead O'Carroll, former boxer Michael Carruth, star of Fair City Ryan Andrews, broadcaster Mary Kennedy, Kilkenny hurler Aidan Fogarty and Britain’s Got Talent’s Fr Ray Kelly.

Bellamianta Luxury Tan will take care of the cast’s necessary tanning needs ahead of each live show. A favourite of celebrities across Ireland and the UK, including brand ambassador and Love Island star Maura Higgins, who has been working with the brand for nearly 3 years always reaches for her trusted Bella Glow to keep her bronzed for red carpet appearances, photoshoots and during her stint in the Love Island Villa!

Bellamianta have given the Tipperary Star a prize pack to giveaway to one of our readers. Click here to go to our Facebook page to see how you can win.

Tune into the show every Sunday evening from 6.30pm to 8.30pm on RTÉ One.