Golden Jubilee of Cashel and Emly Pilgrimage to Lourdes

This year is the Golden Jubilee of the Cashel and Emly Pilgrimage to Lourdes and to celebrate this special event the Cashel and Emly Lourdes Fundraising Committee held their annual fundraising event of a social tea dance in the Millennium Centre, Caherconlish on Saturday night last against all the odds of Storm Denis.

A huge crowd attended despite the dreadful weather conditions for a night of entertainment provided by Chris Dallet.

This fundraising event was very different from every other year as the fundraising committee had organised a special ‘Golden Jubilee’ cake to commemorate the 50 years of the pilgrimage.

The committee also launched their Grand Draw which usually takes place in March following the AGM but this year the committee decided to shake things up a bit by deciding to have the draw while the pilgrimage is in Lourdes on June 15.

Bishop Kieran O’ Reilly was to launch the draw but due to poor weather conditions it was with regret that Bishop O’Reilly sent his apologies during the day and it was decided Fr. Jimmy Donnelly, Doon (PP ) would carry out the honours instead.

Chairperson of the committee Noreen Stokes welcomed and thanked everyone for coming out on such a bad night saying “how privileged she was to be chairperson of the pilgrimage on this special year.”

She also explained they worked hand and hand with two spiritual directors Fr. Joe Tynan and Fr. Jimmy Donnelly and thanked the fundraising committee for their hard work, Margaret Ryan and her staff at the Millennium Centre for being a fantastic help to them at all times, Chris Dallet for his entertainment and all their sponsors who provided raffle prizes for the night.

Fr. Donnelly then explained to the audience the role of the fundraising committee, why they have to fundraise and recent successes of the committee including a hugely successful event in Thurles last year.

Fr. Donnelly stated that considerable expenses are incurred in taking between 80 - 100 assisted pilgrims from the diocese on the annual pilgrimage to Lourdes.

Although many local Lourdes committees fundraise to sponsor parishioners to go on the pilgrimage, the Cashel and Emly Lourdes Pilgrimage committee fundraise at diocesan level to help subsidise all assisted pilgrims to Lourdes as well as subsidising helpers fares and to assist with the high running costs of the pilgrimage.

Fr Donnelly then proceeded to launch the grand draw and explained that while the committee usually have a trip for two as the first prize, this year as the draw is in Lourdes, Joe Walsh Tours have kindly sponsored the first prize of the draw of €1,500.

Tickets for the draw can be purchased from any member of the committee: Nora Stokes (087 – 6243336), Liz Barron (087 – 1543563), Maurice Barrett (087 – 7455280), Mairead O’ Connor (087 – 6724325) and Joe Hand (087 – 2413170).

Assisted pilgrim forms can be collected from Fr. Joe Tynan (087 - 2225445) and helper’s application forms can be collected from Fr. Jimmy Donnelly (061 – 380165).

All donations will be kindly accepted and we would like to thank Cllr. Gerald Mitchell for his healthy donation from his discretionary fund.