My Tipperary Life with Roseanna Purcell

Roseanna Purcell is a critically acclaimed actress hailing from Littleton, Co. Tipperary. As well as writing her own plays, she has appeared in Copper Face Jacks The Musical and is set to star as Benny Hogan in Maeve Binchy’s Circle of Friends at The Gaiety Theatre. She will next appear in A Holy Show at The Source Arts Centre Thurles on March 7.

What's your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend in Tipperary?

A perfect day in Tipperary doesn't stray too far from my family kitchen table when we are all there having dinner and chatting and having a laugh, or coffee with some pals in The Horse and Jockey or looking after my niece Emily.

Who has made the greatest contribution to Tipperary in your lifetime - and why?

No single person comes to mind, my experience of Tipperary is that its community spirit is abundant and positive and incredibly supportive of each other.

Where there have been people in need due to sickness or bereavement there's been a rally around them to offer support, be that financially or simply in kindness and friendship.

Of course there's been enormous sporting, academic and cultural contributions throughout Tipperary's history also and we are very lucky in that regard.

What's your first Tipperary memory?

My Dad collecting me from junior infants in Holycross National School on his bicycle and telling me stories he'd invented on the cycle home to Littleton.

What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

The Derrynaflan bog. I took it completely for granted growing up that this rich, historic landscape was right on my doorstep.

Any time I'm home now I try and get down there for a walk. It's also the inspiration for a new play I'm writing called Gorse.

What do you think gives Tipperary its unique identity?

Its vast, expansive green fields. Flat, serene and always stretching.

Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

Donal Ryan. The Thing About December was one of the most affecting reads I've ever experienced. I'd love to work with him some day, maybe if he ever writes for the theatre we can collaborate (dream big).

In the meantime, I'll keep enjoying his brilliant work.

What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

Based on my observation its not dissimilar to anywhere else in Ireland, where services for people's physical and mental health needs infinitely more support than what they receive now. The government cannot keep relying on charities and communities to sort it out for themselves, they need to step up. There's been an enormously positive demand for change in politics recently and people are beginning to see that playing it safe politically is counter progressive.

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Tipperary, what would it be?

I would just encourage people to engage with the arts more. There's a great scene in Thurles that’s really beginning to take off between the Whistle This music nights in Bowes or Thurles Drama Group putting on new and challenging productions or the Cruthaigh Arts and Entertainment podcast recorded in The Green Sheep. Trust it, support it and enjoy it!

Verdant Productions present A Holy Show, a new comedy play based on the hijacking of an Aer Lingus plane by an ex-Trappist monk. The show comes to The Source Arts Centre on Saturday, March 7. Tickets on sale now and cost €18/ €15 early bird entry.