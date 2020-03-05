My Tipperary Life with Nenagh based jewellery designer Marie-Therese Walker

Marie-Therese Walker of MTW Jewellery is a Goldsmith and jewellery designer. Her jewellery is handmade using precious metals and gemstones and is available to view in her Gallery-Workshop, 1st Floor, 20 Kenyon St., Nenagh, Co. Tipperary

Marie-Therese designs and makes bespoke engagement rings, wedding rings and dress rings, alongside all things jewellery. She also remodels and repairs old jewellery. MTW was the first goldsmith in Ireland to use Fairtrade Gold and Silver. Her award-winning work can be seen on permanent display in the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks.

Originating from Dublin, with a 1st Class honours in Design, MTW trained and worked with a Master Goldsmith in Kilkenny for twelve years. Three years ago, in the name of love, Marie-Therese moved to Tipperary where she has opened a beautiful workshop, which is open to visitors, in the heart of Nenagh.

For more information about MTW Jewellery

What's your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend in Tipperary?

My weekend is Sunday and Monday so I generally have Sunday as my funday. I’ve loads of interests so it’s easy to find things to keep me entertained. I’d start the day going for a walk with Sammy, our adorable wheaten terrier. There are plenty of lovely walks locally and sometimes we go further afield. The odd weekend there might be a Zumba masterclass on. I regularly go during the week but the weekend ones are always a bit of a treat.

I keep an eye out for Sunday yoga workshops too. It’s just nice to have the extra time at the weekend to not be rushing from home to work etc. If it’s rainy I might head into the pool for a swim. This all makes me sound very active but I sit a lot for work so I like to balance it out in my spare time. Keeps me happy and the creative ideas flowing.

Marie-Therese at work in her Nenagh studio with her beloved dog Sammy in the background

Who has made the greatest contribution to Tipperary in your lifetime - and why?

I see community as being really important in our lives. The dedicated organisers of the Track Attack running group in Borrisoleigh, spearheaded by Pat Keane, have made a phenomenal impact in the local community.

The facility is constantly used and has grown impressively over the past few years. It brings people together, young and old, and has unquestionably improved the general health of locals and surrounding parishes. For a fair weather runner like myself I always feel welcome whether I want to run, walk or even sometimes crawl.

What's your first Tipperary memory?

The Rock of Cashel was my first visit to Tipperary - it was long before I knew it would become my home. My family came down to visit when I was younger. It was a great day out. I remember rolling down the little hill inside the castle walls and seeing a crow swoop in and catch a bee mid-air. A strange but very vivid first memory of Tipperary. Years and years later, meeting my Tipperary partner, Eddie, began a whole new era of Tipperary first memories.

What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

I love Nenagh, it’s a great town and is becoming more vibrant each year. It has some lovely locally run shops and cafes to go to. Obviously I’m biased as this is where my workshop is and I do spend most of my time there. I’m only living in Tipperary 3 years now so I’m still discovering all the new places. This year is going to be a good year for Nenagh as it is celebrating its 800th birthday. There are so many fantastic events on which I’m looking forward to, particularly some of the historical talks taking place.

What do you think gives Tipperary its unique identity?

Tipperary has so much heritage it’s hard to know where to start. Every small town has a little treasure and its own story that is special to the place. Anyone who knows me knows I really do love a good story. Did you know Borrisoleigh has its very own Harry Clarke stained glass windows? I studied him in Art College so it’s pretty cool to have some of his work so close. He was out of favour for a while because some of his work was considered a little too saucy for our delicate Irish eyes.

Some of Marie-Therese Walker's designs

Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

I’m not as up on my local literature as I’d like to be but look forward to reading all of the people that I discovered when I googled the question. I was delighted to see a local author, Donal Ryan was long listed for the Man Booker prize. His book is now next on my reading list. If I’m ever stuck for a good book recommendation I always check the Booker nominations. They always have really good fiction so it’s such a big deal that a local person makes that list.

What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

I am answering these questions in the aftermath of the election and I’m trying hard not to sound like any of the electoral candidates. Unfortunately there are quite a few challenges out there. The lack of emergency medical services in North Tipp would be one. Keeping the small towns and villages alive would be another. Life is hard for so many people which is why I feel so strongly about supporting and encouraging grassroots community services.

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Tipperary, what would it be?

On a more whimsical note I would like for dogs to be allowed everywhere, especially my dog!!! All the “No Dogs Allowed” signs would be banished for all eternity. A lot of European cities are much more “dog friendly” and they get along fine. My partner Eddie and I were in Ljubljana, Slovenia, recently and the coffee shops had a nice selection of dog snacks on the back of the menu. All dogs and all the humans were very happy diners. Our Sammy would love it!!!

Contact details:

Where: 1st Floor, 20 Kenyon St., Nenagh, Co. Tipperary

Mobile: 085 7584907

Email: info@mtwjewellery.com

Web: www.mtwjewellery.com