My Tipperary Life with comedy duo Farmer Michael and Kathleen

The king and queen of farming satire arrive in Thurles this Saturday, March 14. Enjoy a night out with Farmer Michael and his long-suffering wife Kathleen as they discuss world affairs and matters closer to home.

After only three years on the comedy scene, the duo Stevo and Sinéad have gathered a following of more than 500,000 people worldwide and over 100 million views on some of their single sketches.

The comedic duo play The Source Arts Centre, Thurles this Saturday March 14. Tickets cost €22.50 and are available here.

What's your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend in Tipperary?

Visiting the famous Rock of Cashel has always been a favourite of ours, the views and history to go with it is always amazing to hear.

What Tipperary person has made the greatest contribution to the country in your lifetime - and why?

Sinead: For me being an avid showjumper, Denis Lynch has always been a hero of mine, his success in the sport of equestrian is second to none and he has really put Irish showjumping on the map.

Stevo: Dan Breen stands out for me, because of his efforts to win Irish Independence, which is the greatest achievement in Ireland in the last 100 years.

What's your best Tipperary memory?

We did a show at the start of our career in Clonmel and we always have fond memories of it, and we are so looking forward to returning.

What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

Slievenamon mountain is one of our favourite parts, and one of the most beautiful natural landscapes in Ireland.

What do you think gives Tipperary its unique identity?

The people of course, they are almost in a league of their own! Always so good to us, get our humour, and always support us, not only as comedians but also as individuals.

Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

We always enjoy Adi Roche, and all of the wonderful work she does.

What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

As Tipperary is not on it's own, it would have to be a crisis that is widespread throughout Ireland, which would be lack of mental health services and hospital waiting lists.

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Tipperary, what would it be?

Nothing, its perfect!