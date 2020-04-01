Thurles virtual 'bake-along' to raise funds for Temple Street

An online ‘bake-along’ fundraiser in aid of Temple Street Children’s Hospital is set to take place this Friday, April 3 via social media by Tipperary based baking expert Maria Cahill of the Artful Caker.

Maria, who runs a successful baking business from her home in Dovea, will host a Facebook Live cookery demo on her Facebook business page presented by her talented group of helpers - her four kids!

Each year Temple Street Foundation – which is part of the Children’s Health Foundation family - holds the much-loved Great Irish Bake campaign, encouraging people around the country to host their own bake sale to raise some much needed dough for Temple Street.

The event, which has been running since 2009, is a major fundraiser in the hospital’s calendar helping to provide essential equipment that have a real impact for our little heroes at Temple Street.

As the event, due to take place around the country this week, has been postponed following Covid-19, Maria reached out to the organisers with her online idea.

“It will be kids baking for kids with the goal of raising money for the great work of Temple Street,” she says.

A donation page will run on the Artful Caker’s Facebook page with all money raised going direct to the charity.

For more information visit @theartfulcakersthurlescakes on Facebook. For more information on the Great Irish Bake visit www.templestreet.ie.