Tipperary fashionista's called on to take part in 'Punchestown Virtual Fillies Day' for Jack & Jill Foundation

Calling all fashionistas! Are you missing stylish days out and the fun of getting dressed up?

Then why not throw on your most fabulous outfit and take part in Punchestown Virtual Fillies Day, this Friday, May 1!

Virtual racegoers can swap the racetrack for their kitchen, garden, sitting room, bedroom or garden shed!

Dress up in your favourite race day outfit and put your best foot forward for Punchestown Virtual Fillies Day. It costs just €4 to enter with all proceeds going directly to The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

There are three categories to enter including:

Best Fab Filly

Best Fine Fella

Best Cool Couple

There is a prize fund worth almost €5,500 up for grabs.

"Thank you so much to all of our generous sponsors who have given us so many great prizes!! It’s a great cause and a bit of craic so why not dress at home," said a spokesperson.

To enter simply donate €4 to The Jack and Jill Children Foundation by texting WECARE to 50300.

Screen shot your donation and post a pic of your outfit by PM to Gail’s Rails @gailsrails or Stuarts Select Style for judging @stuarts_select_style.

Or you can upload your photo on your own social media by using #punchestownfillies day and don’t forget to tag @punchestownraces

No old image will be considered, so remember it has to be taken during this time, at home!! It’s all a bit of fun and will help raise much needed funds to support the incredible work The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation do. Go for it and show us your style!