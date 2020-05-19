Tipperary urged to join High five challenge for CMRF Crumlin and Temple Street Foundation

The Children’s Health Foundation, across both CMRF Crumlin and Temple Street Foundation, is calling on supporters across Tipperary to join the High Five Challenge. This is an opportunity to celebrate and support the vital work that takes place in CHI hospitals – with lots of fun ways to get involved!

Funds raised will be put to work in CHI at Crumlin and Temple Street where they are needed most - from supporting the ongoing world-class care that happens around the clock and funding potentially ground-breaking paediatric research to purchasing vital, life-saving equipment and supporting little patients and their families when they need it most.

Some ways that our supporters can show their love for sick children and their families in CHI at Crumlin and Temple Street:

- Share your ‘High Five Favourites’ (movies, songs, meals etc.) online and invite your friends to do the same while also making a donation to support sick children – every donation matters!

- Set yourself your own ‘High Five Challenge’ – jog or do jumping jacks for 5 minutes or come up with your own idea (skipping, cycling, walking etc.) Share with your friends and ask them to sponsor your challenge!

- Organise your own ‘High Five FUNdraiser!’ It could be a virtual, at-home or personal challenge – host a virtual dinner party, table quiz, coffee morning, movie night or games evening – the possibilities are endless!

- And if you were planning to do the Women’s Mini Marathon this June Bank Holiday you can still bring the fun to your local area and do a High Five mini marathon – choose your own distance - while adhering to social distancing and the 5K exercising radius. Just remember that, outside of your household, only groups of up to four may meet outdoors during this phase of restrictions.

Denise Fitzgerald, Chief Executive of the Children’s Health Foundation says, "Over the last few weeks, our supporters have amazed us with their unusual fundraising efforts – from the first indoor ironman in Ireland to 100 mile runs to scoots by our little heroes in CHI at Crumlin and Temple Street – they are really going above and beyond. We are living in difficult times and it is a testament to our supporters of their resourcefulness and ingenuity of doing virtual fundraising. We hope that our supporters in County Tipperary join the High Five Challenge."

“We are committed to supporting the vital, life-saving work that happens in CHI at Crumlin and Temple Street every minute of every day. With your support, we can ensure that our children’s hospitals have the resources they need to continue to provide world-class care to sick children and their families, every minute of every day. From vital, life-saving equipment to ground-breaking research – your support has the power to change little lives for the better.”

Supporters can find out more about how to get involved and support sick children in CHI by visiting www.cmrf.org or www.templestreet.ie and visiting our social media channels.