Tipperary students maintain proud tradition of HOPE support with trip to Kolkata

Over the last number of years, C.B.S. High School, Clonmel have given much needed support to The Hope Foundation, a charity firmly embedded in the Transition Year programme and within the school itself.

Four current Transition Year pupils Jamie McCabe, Craig Whyte, Anthony Kane and Oscar Quigley along with their teacher Bríd Wilkinson, have recently returned from a trip to Kolkata with The Hope Foundation.

The Hope Foundation is committed to providing projects of a development nature for the poorest people in Kolkata, with a particular focus on street and slum children and vulnerable women.

Most children are rescued from high - risk situations associated with life on the streets.

Hope works to create immediate and lasting change in their lives.

Hope funds over sixty projects in the areas of shelter, healthcare, education, training and counselling.

Hope ensures children in its care enter adulthood equipped with the tools and support they require to live healthy, happy lives.

Each year pupils from Transition Year, travel with The Hope Foundation as part of the school immersion programme, to experience first hand the plight of some of the most underprivileged people of Kolkata and the projects that The Hope Foundation have set up to facilitate them.

For the school to participate in the school immersion programme, a total of €10,000 needed to be raised.

The students wasted no time in organising events and fundraisers to ensure this goal would be met.

School Chaplain Father Michael Toomey, very kindly allowed students to address the congregation and give an overview of the charity. A church collection followed and the community responded very generously. M & S in The Showgrounds Shopping Centre also facilitated two weekends of bag packing and a quiz was held in Moynihans, which contributed hugely to our fundraising.

The first year students of the school were also involved in fundraising and sold many cases of Hope chocolate bars in a very enthusiastic fashion. Sincere gratitude goes to the community of Clonmel, for supporting our fundraisers, and to those who contributed in any way to this project.

Donations made to The Hope Foundation have allowed the charity to continue to run schools, homes and healthcare facilities for the underprivileged people of Kolkata.

These homes and schools offer a safe, loving family environment, to children who were once orphaned, abandoned, at high - risk or from dysfunctional families. The Hope Foundation ensures not only that their basic needs are being met, but also that they can thrive and reach their true potential.

It provides training and job placements, so they can become independent.

The Hope Hospital provides free healthcare to those living on the streets, who have no official documentation.

Having experienced visiting the care homes, schools and healthcare facilities set up by The Hope Foundation, the work they do is truly amazing and it is difficult to imagine a life where these supports didn’t exist.

The students have found the experience to be extremely worthwhile and would certainly recommend it, for future Transition Year students.