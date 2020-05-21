COLUMN: The relationship with yourself sets the tone for every relationship you have

Given my own recent diagnosis and stay in hospital, it has reiterated the importance of self-care.

‘Self care isn’t selfish, it is how you take your power back’

The relationship with yourself sets the tone for every relationship you have.

Self-care is a popular topic these days, but it is often poorly explained.

Perhaps you keep seeing mentioned in every corner about coronavirus in papers, media, TV, everywhere and yet you don’t have a clear sense of how you are suppose to add it to your life.

It may be wishy-washy or vague to you. Alternatively, maybe you aren’t convinced that you should practice all this self-care.

What Is Self Care?

Self-care is a broad term that encompasses just about anything you do to be good to yourself.

In a nutshell, it’s about being as kind to yourself as you would be to others.

It’s partly about knowing when your resources are running low, and stepping back to replenish them rather than letting them all drain away.

Meanwhile, it also involves bringing ‘Self-Compassion’ into your life in a way that helps to prevent even the possibility of a burnout.

However, it’s important to note that not everything that feels good is self-care. We can be all tempted to use unhealthy coping mechanisms like drugs, alcohol, over eating and risk taking. These self-destruct activities help us to regulate challenging emotions, but the relief is temporary.

“I have come to believe that caring for oneself is not self indulgent, caring for oneself is an act of survival”

Finally, I want to highlight ‘Social Self Care’, it’s another category that’s important for us all.

It might look different depending on whether you are an introvert or extrovert.

However, connectivity with other people is necessary for happiness for a large diversity of people.

It helps you to understand that you’re not alone. Plus, it can also give us a sense of being fully “seen” by others.

This can, in particular, help us combat loneliness and isolation.

Self Care Is A Priority And Necessity - Not A Luxury.