HEALTH: Tipperary people! Nutrition can be complicated but no need to overthink it

Nutrition can be complicated but you don't need to overthink some things.

Here are some facts that you don't need to overthink.⁠

1: The frequency of which you eat doesn't matter. You can eat one meal a day or five.⁠

2: If you want to lose weight then you have to be in a calorie deficit, there are no shortcuts. ⁠

3: Water is important so drink it.⁠

4: No food is off limits, some food is just more nutrient dense than others.⁠

5: Micronutrients are important for overall health so eat your fruit and veg.⁠

6: No matter what your goals are you don't have to count calories or track macros, it can help but it's not a necessity. ⁠

So find what works for you and be consistent.

Serving up a red hot curry

Prawn red thai curry

Serves 1

Ingredients

l 150 – 200g frozen or fresh prawns

l 60g red thai curry paste

l 60g coconut milk

l 30g peanut butter

l 1 TSP low sodium soy sauce

l Knob of ginger

l 1/2 a red chilli (Deseeded)

l Handful of mangetout

l Handful of broccoli

l 1/2 a lime

l Coriander to serve (optional)

Method

1.Pre cook your broccoli and set aside.

2.Peel and finely chop your ginger.

3.Finely chop your red chilli.

4.Chop your mangetout in half.

5.Heat a pan to a medium heat and give the pan a spray with some low cal spray oil then add your ginger & chilli and fry for a couple of minutes until fragrant.

6.Next add your prawns and red Thai curry paste followed by the mangetout.

7.Fry for a couple of minutes then add the coconut milk and peanut butter. Make sure you give everything a good stir.

8.Next add your soy sauce and the juice from your lime and add in your broccoli.

9.Place a lid on the pan and cook for 6-8 minutes until the prawns are cooked and the sauce has thickened.

10.Serve with some rice or noodles and top with your coriander if using.

11.Enjoy!!