HEALTH: Tipperary people! Nutrition can be complicated but no need to overthink it

Fitness with Elevate: How to manage nutrition in simple steps
Nutrition can be complicated but you don't need to overthink some things.
Here are some facts that you don't need to overthink.
1: The frequency of which you eat doesn't matter. You can eat one meal a day or five.
2: If you want to lose weight then you have to be in a calorie deficit, there are no shortcuts.
3: Water is important so drink it.
4: No food is off limits, some food is just more nutrient dense than others.
5: Micronutrients are important for overall health so eat your fruit and veg.
6: No matter what your goals are you don't have to count calories or track macros, it can help but it's not a necessity.
So find what works for you and be consistent.
Serving up a red hot curry
Prawn red thai curry
Serves 1
Ingredients
l 150 – 200g frozen or fresh prawns
l 60g red thai curry paste
l 60g coconut milk
l 30g peanut butter
l 1 TSP low sodium soy sauce
l Knob of ginger
l 1/2 a red chilli (Deseeded)
l Handful of mangetout
l Handful of broccoli
l 1/2 a lime
l Coriander to serve (optional)
Method
1.Pre cook your broccoli and set aside.
2.Peel and finely chop your ginger.
3.Finely chop your red chilli.
4.Chop your mangetout in half.
5.Heat a pan to a medium heat and give the pan a spray with some low cal spray oil then add your ginger & chilli and fry for a couple of minutes until fragrant.
6.Next add your prawns and red Thai curry paste followed by the mangetout.
7.Fry for a couple of minutes then add the coconut milk and peanut butter. Make sure you give everything a good stir.
8.Next add your soy sauce and the juice from your lime and add in your broccoli.
9.Place a lid on the pan and cook for 6-8 minutes until the prawns are cooked and the sauce has thickened.
10.Serve with some rice or noodles and top with your coriander if using.
11.Enjoy!!
