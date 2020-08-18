Borris-in-Ossory Garden Club had a small return to normality three weeks ago, when members were invited for a socially distanced visit to the beautiful garden of Margaret Ryan, Coolowley. She made everyone very welcome and even though the weather was a bit disappointing, the members had the opportunity to explore her garden with Fergal Fitzpatrick on hand to provide the names of plants and give some helpful hints! The group are looking forward to resuming the monthly meetings of the club in the autumn but with Covid-19 restrictions still in place it will not be possible to meet in the usual venue. The club is currently exploring other options.