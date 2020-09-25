The award-winning skincare expert, bestselling author and founder of The Skin Nerd, Skingredients & Cleanse Off Mitt, Jennifer Rock, is back with more essential advice and skincare secrets to change the way you think and feel about your skin.

The Skin Nerd Philosophy delves into movements such as skin positivity and skin neutrality, discusses the link between skin and mental health as explored through the field of psychodermatology, and provides easy to follow skin protocols and rundowns on specific ingredients and products for different skin concerns and scenarios. With advice from experts in the fields of dermatology, healthcare, psychology, nutrition, wellness and beauty, The Skin Nerd Philosophy is your multi-disciplinary guide to accepting the skin you’re in while taking care of its health.

When it comes to our journey with our skin, The Skin Nerd founder Jennifer Rock has one philosophy: she wants people to feel educated, enlightened and empowered and here, in her new book, she shows us how we can transform the way we think and feel about our skin by understanding what it needs.

Jennifer Rock is the CEO and founder of The Skin Nerd (www.theskinnerd.com), including Skingredients, the Nerd Network online skin community and the Cleanse Off Mitt, and a multi-award winning dermal facialist and skin tutor. She is also the author of number one non-fiction bestseller 'The Skin Nerd: Your Straight-Talking Guide to Feeding, Protecting and Respecting Your Skin'. With a background in various sectors within beauty therapy, including lecturing, holistic treatments and training, Jennifer's goal is to spread the word of skin health across the globe.

The Skin Nerd Philosophy: Your Expert Guide to Skin Health is published by Hachette Ireland and is available in local book shops.