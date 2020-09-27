My Tipperary Life: Saidhbh Sweeney of Fuzion Communications

Saidhbh Sweeney is a PR Account Manager working with Fuzion Communications since 2016 and living in Clogheen. She is passionate about working with Tipperary businesses and showcasing their fantastic work nationwide.

What's your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend in Tipperary?

My weekends are always filled with horse related activities which I love. I live five minutes from the Vee and there are some lovely spots to hack in the area. The only company we might meet are some deer. I love to meet with friends as I never get a chance during the week and just rewind after a busy week.

Who has made the greatest contribution to Tipperary in your lifetime - and why?

Who stands out the most to me on the contribution they have made to the county is Coolmore Stud. The success they have achieved worldwide is phenomenal. They are world leaders, based and operating here in Tipperary. On top of their significant contribution to the local economy, they do some really great work for charity as well. Just recently, I read about Coolmore’s three-year funding deal to help keep Ireland’s air ambulance operating which is fantastic.

What's your first Tipperary memory?

My first Tipperary memory was probably my twin sister and I getting our first Tipp jerseys when we were about six or seven. To say we were excited was an understatement!

What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

As I mentioned, I live very close to the Vee which is surrounded by the Knockmealdown Mountains, just outside Clogheen and it is such a stunning spot. When the rhododendrons are in full bloom, it really is something else to walk to Bay Lough. On a clear day, you can view a lot of South Tipperary from the Vee.

What do you think gives Tipperary its unique identity?

I really think it’s the people. The humour and genuine nature is what stands out to me. Last November, I attended the launch of The Tipperary Food Producer’s children’s book, ‘The Tipperary Food Tour.’ The room was filled with people from Tipperary and some who haven’t lived in Tipperary for many years. It was brilliant to get the chance to meet and chat with some really interesting characters and share some of our fondest memories of Tipperary. It was an event I definitely won’t forget.

Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

My favourite local has to be my aunt Breda McIntyre. Breda spent the majority of her life splitting her year between Ireland and America as a cardiac nurse and has seen a lot throughout the years. Breda has many fascinating stories which she often shares in articles. Breda is also passionate about history which she writes about also.

What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

The biggest challenge I see is people having to move away due to work as they don’t have the same opportunities in Tipperary. I can imagine there are many people who would return to Tipperary in a heartbeat if the same opportunities were here. So many sectors are city based and you don’t really have much choice. One thing to take from Covid-19 has been the adaption to working from home and having no choice but to get on with it. It has been a revelation for many individuals and businesses and will make it far easier for people to work remotely outside of cities going forward.

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Tipperary, what would it be?

It would be to improve the rail network in South Tipperary. Luckily, we have great services in Thurles and Limerick Junction but it would be positive to see more services and connectivity between Clonmel and our cities.