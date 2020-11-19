From Nenagh to New York: MTW Jewellery goes international

A Tipperary goldsmith has been invited to showcase her work at the annual New York City Jewellery Week this November.

Marie-Therese Walker of MTW Jewellery was invited to participate in this prestigious event by fellow Irish jewellery designer Mary Enright who curated a special Made in Ireland programme as part of the lineup.

New York City Jewellery Week is the first and only week in the United States dedicated to promoting and celebrating the world of jewellery through educational and innovative focused programming

Now in its third year, organisers had to pivot to create an online program of events due to the Covid pandemic.

“I wanted to take the opportunity this year to shine a spotlight on Ireland. Marie Therese Walker was the first person I thought of when curating this event. She is an exceptional goldsmith and designer; I have been an admirer of her work and creativity for more than fifteen years, explained Enright, who previously exhibited her work as part of NYCJW in both 2018 and 2019.

Enright, who is now based in the US, has worked for design houses including Tiffany & Co and is also on the leadership board of the Women’s Jewelry Association in New York.

“We have a wonderful history of goldsmithing and metal work in Ireland, it was important for me to highlight this in the Made In Ireland event. The National Museum of Ireland’s collection of prehistoric goldwork ranges in date between 2200BC and 500BC, Marie Therese’s work is on permanent exhibition at the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks and for me this shows the legacy, tradition, and importantly, the continuation of handmade jewellery in Ireland,” she added.

Marie-Therese designs and makes bespoke engagement rings, wedding rings and dress rings as well as remodelling and repairing old jewellery. She has long been an advocate for sustainability and was the first goldsmith in Ireland to use Fairtrade gold and silver.

Both Mary and Marie Therese trained with the Design and Crafts Council of Ireland and secured positions at the prestigious JMK goldsmiths’ workshop in Castle Yard Kilkenny prior to establishing their individual studios.

The New York City Jewellery Week event will showcase Marie Therese Walker’s studio and jewellery visitors will be taken on a virtual journey to her workshop in Nenagh where she will discuss her career, her jewellery, and her love of goldsmithing.

Ahead of this week’s event, Mary Enright is already planning for NYCJW 2021.

“I would love to have a Made In Ireland event at next year’s show, with jewellers from Ireland exhibiting in person as part of New York City Jewellery Week, we have world class designers and makers and this would be an incredible platform for them to showcase their work.”

Made In Ireland in conversation with Marie Therese Walker presented by Mary Enright is among the lineup of events for NYCJW November 16 to 22.