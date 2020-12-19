Mary’s Meals thank people of Tipperary for generous donations

Mary's Meals wish to sincerely thank all the people from the Parishes of Roscrea, Bournea, Kyle and Knock, who donated school stationary and supplies during Lent 2020.

Due to Covid-19, the collection time was extended.

These school essentials will be put to great use in pre-schools, primary and secondary schools in Benin, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Haiti, Romania and Zambia to name a few of the places Mary's Meal work in. We wish to express our sincere gratitude to Mary Heffernan, who was the catalyst in this collection taking place.

Mary's Meals sets up school feeding programmes in some of the world's poorest communities where poverty and hunger prevent children from gaining an education.

Mary's Meals partner with local communities and schools to provide a daily meal in a place of learning to attract chronically hungry children into the classroom, where they receive an education, their route out of poverty.

Mary's Meals are committed to keeping the running costs of the organisation as low as possible, with 93c out of every euro donated being spent on their charitable activities.

For more information, or to help out in any way, see www.marysmeals.ie