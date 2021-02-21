Gingergirl: Easy pasta dish to liven up midweek dinners

Welcome to all about food. Here’s your new favourite pasta recipe!

Pasta is a firm favourite in my house too and with such a range of high quality dry pasta available it’s excellent fast food when time is precious or if you’re not in a cooking mood.

Pasta can also be used as a sneaky way of getting vegetables into fussy children - if you blend them and add to tomatoes, lots of nutritional goodness can be consumed with ease!

Spinach and feta cannelloni (serves 6)

500g of fresh spinach

300g of feta cheese, roughly chopped

1 egg beaten

18 cannelloni tubes

1 onion, finely diced

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

A handful of black olives stoned and roughly chopped (optional)

1 tablespoon of oregano

1 tin of chopped tomatoes

Fresh parmesan cheese



* Preheat the oven to 200ºc. Lightly oil a large roasting dish and set aside. Wash the spinach and place in a pan, using only the water left on the leaves after washing, cook for a couple of minutes until the spinach wilts. Remove from the heat and drain any excess liquid from the spinach – press the spinach with the back of a spoon to ensure all water has completely drained.

* Chop the spinach coursely and place in a large bowl. Add the feta, egg and the nutmeg, mix well and season with black pepper. Place the mixture into a sandwich bag and cut off one corner of the bag (this is my cheat piping bag!). Pipe the mixture into each cannelloni tube. Arrange the cannelloni in a single layer in the roasting dish.

* In a frying pan gently fry the garlic and onion until soft, add the herbs, olives, salt, pepper and tomatoes. Simmer for 15 minutes until the sauce has slightly thickened.

* Pour the sauce over the cannelloni, cover with foil and cook for 35 – 40 minutes until the cannelloni is tender. Add a generous grating of fresh parmesan before serving.

And finally:

Butter and sage pasta

I think this has to be one of my favourite pasta dishes and it is so, so simple! Cook your pasta of choice and drain.

Meanwhile, melt four tablespoons of butter on a medium heat, add eight sage leaves and remove from the heat. Toss the butter into the pasta and enjoy.



