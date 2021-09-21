READERS POLL: Should smoking be banned in outdoor dining areas?
A smokers' rights group has slammed a call to ban smoking in outdoor dining areas.
Responding to Wicklow councillor Erika Doyle who tweeted that smoking should be banned in all outdoor dining areas, John Mallon, spokesman for the smokers' group Forest Ireland, said: "Coming out of the pandemic the last thing the hospitality industry needs is the threat of further regulations.
Unpopular opinion but I stand by it - smoking should be banned in all outdoor dining areas.
“Smoking in the open air is not a health risk so policies on smoking in outdoor dining areas is a matter for individual proprietors not government.”
He added: “Proprietors must be allowed to choose a policy on smoking that best suits their business.
“Customers should have a choice too and that includes smokers who are already banned from smoking inside every pub, bar and restaurant in the country.
“Let them smoke outside without further harassment and discrimination.”
