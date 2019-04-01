Vote Now: Who do you think will win this year's Tipperary county senior hurling championship?

It’s online poll time. Thurles Sarsfields are 8/11 favourites to win the 2019 Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship. Meanwhile Loughmore-Castleiney are priced at 11/2, Nenagh Éire Óg 8/1, Drom & Inch 9/1, Kilruane MacDonagh’s 11/1, Kiladangan 12/1, defending champions Clonoulty-Rossmore 14/1, Borris-Ileigh 14/1, Killenaule 20/1, Toomevara 25/1, Éire Óg Annacarty 40/1 and Upperchurch-Drombane 40/1. But who do you think will win the 2019 Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship and claim the famous Dan Breen Cup? Vote now.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.