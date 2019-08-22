HURLING
Vote Now: Is Liam Sheedy Tipperary's greatest-ever senior hurling manager?
Portroe's Liam Sheedy pictured with his family following Tipperary's fourteen-point (3-25 to 0-20) All-Ireland senior hurling final win over Kilkenny at Croke Park, Dublin. Picture: Eamonn McGee
Paddy Leahy - de facto manager of a Tipperary team which won eight All-Ireland titles between 1949 and 1965
Michael 'Babs' Keating - collected a famous Munster crown in 1987 and All-Ireland titles in 1989 and 1991
Nicky English - dragged the Premier County into the modern era and earned ultimate honours for Tipperary in 2001
Michael Ryan - won a famous crown in 2016 while also contributing handsomely to the 2010 success
Liam Sheedy - managed Tipperary to thrilling All-Ireland titles in both in 2010 and 2019
Liam Sheedy has now inspired the Premier County to All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship success in both 2010 and 2019, but where does the Portroe man stand in the pantheon of Tipperary managers? We have five nominees vying for the honour of being named the greatest-ever manager of the blue and gold. So, who will get your vote?
