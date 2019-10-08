Vote Now: Who do you think will win the 2019 Tipperary county senior hurling championship?

It is wide open - although the bookies fancy Kiladangan (2/1 favourites) each and every one of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship quarter-finalists will fancy their chances of landing the Dan Breen Cup this season. So, who you think will win the county senior hurling championship this season?

The quarter-final action gets underway on Saturday, October 12 when Toomevara take on Kiladangan at MacDonagh Park in Cloughjordan (1.45pm) while The Ragg will host the meeting of Nenagh Éire Óg and Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill at 4pm.

Then on Sunday, October 13 neighbours Borris-Ileigh face Drom & Inch at Holycross (1.30pm) while the defending champions Clonoulty-Rossmore will hope to book their place in the last four when they face Kilruane MacDonagh's at Templetuohy (4pm).

Alongside the senior quarter-finals last eight clashes in the Séamus Ó Riain Cup, county intermediate and county junior A hurling championships will also take place this weekend - please click here for details.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.