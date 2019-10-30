HURLING
Vote Now: So, who do you fancy to win Sunday's Tipperary county senior hurling championship final?
Borris-lleigh's Conor Kenny and Kiladangan's Joe Gallagher pictured at the press launch ahead of the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship final. Picture: Eamonn McGee
The FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship final will take place on Sunday, November 3 when Borris-Ileigh face Kiladangan at Semple Stadium, Thurles (2.30pm). And, the FBD Insurance Séamus Ó Riain Cup final between JK Bracken's and Holycross-Ballycahill will serve as a curtain raiser for the battle to land the Dan Breen Cup. So, who do you fancy to win on Sunday's big game? Is it Kiladangan to win a first-ever senior title or Borris-Ileigh to bridge a 33-year gap since they were last crowned county senior champions in 1986?
The Kiladangan team which beat Nenagh Éire Óg in the recent county semi-final: Barry Hogan, David Sweeney, James Quigley, Fergal Hayes, Declan McGrath, Alan Flynn, Darren Moran, Jack Loughnane, Johnny Horan, Dan O'Meara, Willie Connors, Joe Gallagher, Tadhg Gallagher, Paul Flynn, Billy Seymour. Subs used: Seán Hayes, Andy Loughnane, Martin Minehan.
The Borris-Ileigh team which beat Kilruane MacDonagh's in their recent county semi-final: James McCormack, Séamus Burke, Paddy Stapleton, Liam Ryan, Seán McCormack, Brendan Maher, Ray McCormack, Tommy Ryan, Dan McCormack, Kieran Maher, Niall Kenny, Conor Kenny, Kevin Maher, Jerry Kelly, James Devaney. Subs used: Jack Hogan.
