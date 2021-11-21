Search

21/11/2021

Watch: Children of Lir performance at the Nenagh Heritage Centre

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

Email:

shannon.sweeney@iconicnews.ie

Joanna Ryan-Purcell has brought back her one-person show based on her book Children of Lir:The Journey Through the Curse.  

The performance at the Heritage Centre in Nenagh on Friday, November 12, was her first performance since 2020. 

Joanna said her time away from the book had refreshed her approach to the show. 

"It's wonderful to engage with the text again, and this is the first time since last October, and I'm glad to have had all this time without engaging with the text because I am now approaching it from a different space and a different point of view. Now I'm looking at it from a critical point of view and not from beings so personally attached to it," said Joanna. 

The book is based on the traditional Irish myth of the Children of Lir. 

In the original story, Lir's children are transformed into swans for 300 years by the children's jealous stepmother Aoife.

This retelling of the myth combines Joanna's specialities of writing, performance and illustration. 

It is written in prose poetry and follows the Children and Lir through the ordeal of being cursed to be swans. 

According to Joanna, the book uses the metaphor of curses in the classic story to represent the challenges of modern times. 

"I ask myself what cure we are going through today. So, the curse man has on nature; mother earth is going through a curse and the curse on ourselves that we have put ourselves through in society; all these different layers of curses. So, it was that angle that I started to write the story through," said Joanna. 

Joanna says her plans for the story's future are to work with a director and producer to develop the characters further and bring the show on tour.

"Then to bring it on tour to different places like stone circles and by the lake and in forests and site-specific places connected to our pagan sites because this book was written with pagan energy. 

So that's where I am on the hunt for a director and producer," said Joanna. 

Tipperary brass band is looking for instruments hidden in your attic

Tipperary drama: Nenagh Players are back on stage with one-act comedies

Tipperary people encouraged to consider leaving a legacy gift in their will

The act of leaving a legacy gift to a cause you care about, even a small gift, can have a huge impact for a charity and the people, animals or communities they support.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media