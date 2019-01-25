SPONSORED CONTENT
WATCH: Wedding Extravaganza at Hotel Minella Clonmel this Sunday
Over 30 exhibitors will inspire your big day at a wedding extravaganza this Sunday (January 27).
The wedding extravaganza takes place at Hotel Minella Clonmel from 2-5pm.
The following will be in attendance on the day:
Fitzgerald's
Exclusive Cakes
Pat Tracey
Sentiments Stationary
Sureprint
VW Weddings
Travel Counsellors
2 Nice to Slice
My Dress
Tony Connolly's
Clonmel Credit Union
McMahon Photography
Shades
Every Blooming Thing
Anne Fitzpatrick Florists
Tipperary Flowers
Bank of Ireland
Peter Grant Video
Super Soul Machine
Liam Mollumby
Maurice Butler
SouthBound
Harpist
Libra Strings
John Kelly (photographer)
Photo Centre
Steffan Coonan (Hillyfield Production)
A&E Jewellers
Dalton Jewellers
D&G Videos
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on