WATCH: Defence Forces take down Tipperary Covid-19 testing facility in Golden

The people of Golden went about their business on Monday last despite an air of trepidation awash the Tipperary village.

The community has been plunged under the country’s microscope following a Covid-19 cluster emerging from the Walsh Mushrooms Golden plant.

The torrential rain reflected the downtrodden mood in some quarters, while others in the community stood defiant.

Amidst the uncertainty, personnel from Sarsfield Barracks, Limerick dismantled two tents which were used for testing in recent days.

“I took great heart from the professionalism of the various civil authorities that had been in touch with me since Friday afternoon in requesting the setting up of the tented Covid-19 testing facility on the church grounds,” Golden and Kilfeacle parish priest Fr Patrick Coffey told TipperaryLive.ie.

“I was impressed by the evident coordination between the agencies and with their frequent communications and updates from regional and national officials. In turn, they were full of praise for the local community and for the cooperation they were receiving. That is what fighting this pandemic is all about. Like the gospel message of last weekend, there is no ‘us and them’ mentality here. We are all in this together,” Fr Coffey continued.

