WATCH: Fighting talk from Tipperary's Seamus Healy as he battles to keep Dáil seat

Tipperary's Seamus Healy is remaining defiant as he battles for a seat in the 33rd Dáil.

Micahel Lowry topped the Tipperary poll with 14,802 first preference votes. Ahead of Healy (5,829) on first preference votes are Sinn Féin’s Martin Browne (10,004), Independent Mattie McGrath (9,321), Fianna Fáil’s Jackie Cahill (7,940), Labour Party’s Alan Kelly (7,857) and Fine Gael’s Garret Ahearn (6,206).

UPDATE: 'The last seat will be between Alan Kelly and Fine Gael' -Seamus Healy