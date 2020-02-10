‘Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney media flurry didn’t influence Tipperary voters'

“I’m very grateful that the Taoiseach [Leo Varadkar] and Tánaiste [Simon Coveney] came down to the consistency, but at the end of the day it is about the candidate on the ground and whether people are going to put their faith in you to represent them in Dáil Éireann,” said Fine Gael’s Mary Newman Julian, who has been eliminated for the Tipperary general election race on the sixth count.

She questioned whether a “media flurry” about the recent visits of Mr. Varadkar and Mr. Coveney influenced voters.

She praised the Fine Gael party for “great support” throughout the general election campaign, but said voters made their minds up on the day.

Ms. Newman Julian “really wanted” to be on the Fine Gael general election ticket, but said her preference was for “one candidate or three candidates” running in the constituency.

