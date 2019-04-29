WATCH: Tipperary GAA clubs enjoy under 10 Go Games blitz at Croke Park

Sixty-two GAA clubs from 31 counties, including Tipperary's Ardfinnan and Galtee Rovers, played at Croke Park during the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA)'s Activity Day this month.

The memorable day was used for an under 10 Go Games blitz, with clubs from all over the country selected to participate.

Go Games promote full participation and fair play while catering for the developmental needs of the participants. This year, the LGFA had the games refereed by children from Cumann na mBunscol Áth Cliath.

The clear message on the day was that Go Games is not only a learning and safe environment for young players, but also for young referees as they set out on their journeys. Throughout the day, these aspiring young whistlers took on board sound advice from some of the leading inter-county referees, and this experience left them wanting more.