VIDEO: New RTÉ dating series looking for Tipperary singletons

New RTÉ2 dating series Pulling with My Parents is looking for participants from Tipperary.

Made by Alleycats Films, the series will follow young singletons from all over Ireland who are stuck in a merry-go-round of bad dates and dating apps. Their parents will be challenged to find them the one!

"In this warm and funny series, we’ll explore the deepest corners of the generation gap, enjoy some old fashioned romance with a side of cringe and endeavour to answer the age old question, 'does mammy really know best?'," producers say.

If you want to apply, you need to be over 18 years of age and living in Ireland. If your mam is camera shy, fear not! Grandparents, aunts, uncles, step-parents and single parents are all welcome. Filming will begin soon, so apply by filling out the application form. Email dating@alleycats.tv for more information.