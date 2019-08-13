WATCH: Tipperary Leaving Certificate students recall hilarious best school memory

Emotions were running high as students across County Tipperary collected their Leaving Certificate on Tuesday morning.

2,042 sat the Leaving Certificate (established) programme in Tipperary, with 77 sitting the Leaving Certificate Applied Programme in the county.

TipperaryLive.ie visited the CBS High School in Clonmel, where Jack Patterson and Alex O'Falherty Weadick reflected on their best memories in secondary school. Check out the video above.

