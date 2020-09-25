Exciting developments at Tipperary secondary school

Students in the English Language component of Central Technical Institute, Clonmel, Tipperary were delighted to cross the threshold of their school at the end of August.

The students were clearly pleased to be back among their friends and teachers at the Clonmel school.

After being out of school throughout lockdown, they were happy to catch up with the new changes that they had heard about. A new name, a new school logo, a revitalisation of the interior of the school and the beginning of works on the school basketball courts all greeted the students.

Set on a spacious 19 acres, a small school nestled at the foot of the Comeraghs, Raheen College is a new name that is building on a tradition of community education that goes back many years.

"A 21st century education that allows students to work hand-in-hand with teachers is at the heart of the college’s work, with a specialism in delivering practical and stem subjects with progressive methodologies," says principal John McCarthy.