Local Ireland National Lottery Media Awards celebrate excellence in Tipperary journalism

TipperaryLive.ie is celebrating following the announcement that sports editor Eamonn Wynne has won the Sports Journalist of the Year Award for 2020 in the Local Ireland Media Awards.

The Clonmel Nationalist's Eamonn wrote the story of how Leah O’Gorman became a national boxing champion.

His report detailed how the teenage champ from Clonmel had to fight a bigger opponent, leukaemia, from the time she was eight-years-old to realise her boxing dream in a remarkable tale of bravery on two fronts weaved into one gripping read.

The National Lottery was honoured to sponsor the Local Ireland Media Awards for the third consecutive year, which celebrates excellence in local journalism.

Local newspapers such as The Nationalist and Tipperary Star alongside websites such as TipperaryLive.ie are the lifeblood of communities and hold a very important place in Irish society, providing a vital service that should be cherished and supported.