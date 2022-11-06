WATCH: Hundreds marched this weekend at garda pool protest in Templemore

Hundreds of people marched in Templemore on Saturday to access the garda college swimming pool.

The We Just Want to Swim- Templemore campaign is asking for a reversal of their decision to close the pool and allow Friday night children’s swimming lessons to go ahead.

Campaign organiser Deirdre Ryan said the closure is a huge loss to the community.

“This decision is anti-community from a college that was always pro-community. We are not disappointed; we are angry that if this pool closes until April, The schools in the area will have no access, and the pupils who go to these schools will not learn to swim or understand the dangers of water,” said Ms Ryan.

The crowd marched from the church car park to the garda college.

Marching with them were a number of public representatives, including TDs, Alan Kelly, Michael Lowry and Jackie Cahill.

All three congratulated the people of Templemore on their campaign and their attendance at Saturday’s protest.

A UNITED FRONT

Mr Cahill said the closure damaged the relationship between the college and the community.

“I will be on to the Taoiseach on Monday morning to remind him of the commitment he gave to Deirdre yesterday in the Arch bar,” said Mr Cahill.

Mr Lowry said the college is the ‘lifeblood of the town’, and all Tipperary TDs are committed to finding a solution to this issue.

He said he had spoken to the OPW and Minister Patrick O’Donovan and has been told no request has been made to keep the pool open.

He said he was disappointed that the community are forced to take action.

“One thing is very clear to me at this stage: it’s not the office of public works that is holding this up, the department of justice is saying they haven’t had a request.

“So I think we have to look behind the walls here, and we have to ask what kind of bureaucracy and red tape is emanating from the college itself, and that blockage has to be removed, and if it takes a political direction to do it it must be done,” said Mr Lowry.

Mr Kelly said he found it ridiculous that the public could not access a taxpayer-funded resource.

“The idea that they are all staring at each other unwilling to make a decision, is absolutely ridiculous.

“So this week publicly, collectively, we are all now asking that the minister for justice direct the Garda Síochána to open this pool for swimming lessons for the children of Templemore,” said Mr Kelly.

LOCAL SUPPLY

The pool closure has not been the only blow dealt to the Templemore community.

In recent years, the supply contracts tradition held by local businesses has been put out to tender.

However, Mr Cahill also told the crowd on Saturday that the decision to remove the local supply contracts to the college is now under review.

“They now realise that wasn’t the best way to deliver quality food and a quality service to the college, and they are reviewing that decision, and some of those local suppliers have won back those contracts and will be back supplying the college in the near future.”

“So that was one mistake, and this is another,” said Mr Cahill.

THE MEANTIME

Until then, the campaign continues with more action planned for next week.

Ms Ryan met with the Taoiseach Micheál Martin in Thurles on Friday.

She said that she and the Taoiseach believe this can be resolved.

“I think the Taoiseach knows what to do because it was his suggestion yesterday. He understood that this decision was made because of a cost-cutting exercise, straight away, he knew this was about money, and he decided this burden could be shared among all the agencies, the garda college of Templemore, the OPW and the Minister for Justice. This is how we solve this problem, and it was Micheál Martin’s suggestion.

“So I’m asking him to continue with that suggestion and push forward so we can resolve this for the people of Templemore,” said Ms Ryan.