Thurles basks in summer sun as temperatures hit 24ºC

Ice creams were at the ready across the county today as people of all ages make the most of the high temperatures and summer sunshine.

A high temperature warning has been issued for counties Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick where temperatures are expected to reach in excess of 27ºC.

In Thurles, temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of 25ºC later today while parts of Clonmel are reporting highs of 28ºC.

According to Met Eireann, this afternoon will be very warm and sunny in most areas with highest temperatures of 22 to 28 degrees, with highest values in the southwest.

In the east it will be cooler due to moderate to fresh easterly winds. The solar UV is also very high today.

Tonight

Tonight will be mostly dry with just the risk of an isolated shower in the southwest. It will be warm and humid with lowest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in mainly moderate easterly breezes but fresh near coasts.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow, Friday will be a bit less warm and there is a chance of an isolated heavy downpour, but otherwise it will be dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 21 to 24 degrees, but a few degrees lower along south coasts in an onshore moderate southeasterly breeze.