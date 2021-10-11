WATCH: Gardai begin search of remote woods in relation to Deirdre Jacob case

Gardaí have this morning begun a search of a wooded area in Kildare close to the Wicklow border in connection with the disappearance of Newbridge woman Deirdre Jacob in 1998.
The woodland is at Taggartstown, which is near Kilgowan, and the search began on Monday morning. It will be searched in an operation expected to last a number of weeks.
Gardai say the search is being undertaken as a result of 'credible information' which emerged during a review of previous evidence connected with Deirdre's disappearance. Her case was upgraded to a murder investigation three years ago.
The case of Carlow woman Jo Jo Dullard, who was last seen in Moone in November 1995, while she was hitchhiking home to Kilkenny, was also upgraded to a murder inquiry earlier this year.
The search will involve divisional search teams, a forensic anthropologist, and the Garda technical bureau. The Defence Forces are expected to lend assistance if required.
