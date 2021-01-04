Tipperary rapist release protest: over 100 gather outside house in Nenagh

Over 100 people gathered outside a house in Nenagh on Sunday night to protest over the return to the town of a man convicted of raping a 75-year-old grandmother over 15 years ago.

The protesters, who remained at the scene for a number of hours, demanded that the man leave Nenagh.

They say they will gather again this Monday night if he hasn't quit the town.

The man was found guilty in 2007 by a jury at the Central Criminal Court of raping and anally raping the pensioner in May 2005. He was also found guilty of burglary.

Following the guilty verdict, Mr Justice Carney sentenced the man to two concurrent terms of 15 years each for rape and anal rape, and five years for burglary.

He declared the man a sex offender and ordered that he undergo 10 years of post-release supervision.

Meanwhile, the Gardaí confirmed that they attended to a protest in Nenagh, on Sunday, January 3, at approximately 5pm. All persons dispersed without incident.

In a statement, they said that An Garda Síochána has been consistent in our graduated policing response to supporting Public Health Regulations and guidelines in line with our tradition of policing by consent. This has seen Garda members engage, explain, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce.

An Garda Síochána has no role in permitting or authorising protest marches or gatherings, there is no permit / authorisation required for such events.

A decision as to whether any protest takes place rests solely with organisers.

An Garda Síochána encourages organisations / individuals organising such events to liaise with An Garda Síochána in advance to assist in the safe and peaceful organisation of the event. Where possible An Garda Síochána will advise identified organisers of such events as to their responsibilities and potential consequences.

The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (No.10) Regulations 2020 in accordance with the Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Act, 2020 are currently in force.

Personal social responsibility, wearing of face coverings in open spaces and social distancing are public health guidelines and are not penal regulations.

The Covid-19 pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations, in particular essential journeys, in order to continue to save lives.

Sex Offenders, subject to Probation Service supervision post release are managed in accordance with the Sex Offender Risk Assessment and Management (SORAM) policy, they said.