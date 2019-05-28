WATCH: Tipperary trainer celebrates first victory by bringing horse to the pub

A County Tipperary trainer celebrated his first-ever victory by bringing his horse down the local pub for a few scoops.

Ballinure-based owner-trainer Tom Shanahan brought six-year-old Charle Brune into the Horse and Hound, Dualla, after the horse done the double last week.

Charle Brune won a 2m handicap hurdle by 23 lengths at Wexford, completing the double by winning the same race at Tipperary by eight lengths.

Shanahan, who turns 54 next month and hadn’t a winner in 30 years as a trainer, was in a celebratory mood after Charle Brune’s heroics.

“We had some craic - it was mighty,” he told the Racing Post.

Charle Brune is set to be sold in the coming weeks. “He'll be some horse for whoever buys him. I could see him coming up the hill at Galway on his own. Now that his head is right, he could be anything," Shanahan added.

Video credit: @MartinHassett Twitter